Stunning twist in case against alleged 9/11 mastermind

Reversing the plea deal for the accused plotters of the 9/11 attack, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has revoked the agreement with the three suspects, putting the death penalty back on the table.

August 3, 2024

