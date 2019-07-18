Transcript for 2 suffer minor injuries after chemical spill in plant leads to fires

Amid the blistering heat, the major scare at a chemical plant. A fire ignites in the northeast and leading to a chlorine spill. They are told to turn off their air conditionering. Linsey Davis from east Rutherford, New Jersey, tonight. Fire command to all responding units, proceed with caution, we have a chlorine spill. Reporter: Tonight two injured after a chemical spill at this plant, workers still inside as two fires broke out causing a suspected chlorine leak. Next thing you know there was a puff of smoke and everybody just scrambled out. We saw it. We cut off our machines, and we started scrambling out the exits. Reporter: Hazmat crews rushing to the facility. The incident forcing officials in the town west of New York City to tell residents to stay indoors, and shut off their air conditioning despite the heat. Officials say the fire started because machines were left on and nobody was watching them. But they lifted after air qualities came back safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.