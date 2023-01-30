Suicide bomber kills at least 59 inside Pakistan mosque

The Pakistan Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast that killed at least 59 and wounded dozens of worshippers inside a crowded mosque in Peshawar, officials said.

January 30, 2023

