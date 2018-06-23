Transcript for Summer travel deals can mean a great dream vacation

Next tonight, your money. The start of summer and the average American family spends up to $4,000 on vacations. Whether you've already booked or are planning a last-minute getaway, ABC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis out to save your money. Reporter: With gas prices falling for the last three weeks, some relief at the pump for summer travelers. Whether you're planning to hit the road or the skies, it's not too late to save on that dream vacation. Make sure that you have an array of tools and apps on your phone to make asy and stress-free. Reporter: Usi hipmunk, enter your departu city and search deals by theme, like beaches orightlife. Plus, it pays to be flible on timing. There are great tools out there, like hopper which tracks hts, and now hotels and will tell you when they go up or down in price, and when theest time to book them is. Reporter: According to a study of more than 900 million airfares, the bestime to book this summer is 47 days out. And remember, even if you already have a hotel reservation, you couldll save. If you see a price drop, call the ho many will honor it, but only if you ask. Finally, whit, if you're driving to your destination, you can save yrself about 15% on our fuel by using cruise control and by using gasbuddy.com app, you find the cheapest gas wherever

