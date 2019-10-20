Transcript for G-7 summit will not be held at Trump's Doral resort

And now to a rare reversal from president trump. The president tweeting the g7 will not be held at the Doral resort in the Miami area. A backtrack that followed criticism from lawmakers in both parties. At the same time, Mick Mulvaney denying he admitted a quid pro quo. But that denial has done little to quiet critics, and the impeachment inquiry is moving forward. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Today at the white house, a rare retreat. Overnight, president trump tweeted next summer's g7 summit will not be held at his Florida resort after all, blaming "Media and Democrat crazed and irrational hostility." He was honestly surprised at the level of pushback. Reporter: Trump himself first proposed hosting foreign leaders at his Doral resort. We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants, it's, like, such a natural. Reporter: Trump promised to host the Doral summit "At cost," but Democrats did not take him at his word, quickly signaling their plans to investigate. Foreign leaders and some Republicans expressed reservations too. At the end of the day, you know, he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business. He wanted to put on a show. Reporter: Today, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney also sought to backpedal on another issue, admitting something the president has denied for weeks. There was no quid pro quo. There was no quid pro quo. There was no quid pro quo at all. Reporter: On Thursday, Mulvaney admitted the administration did withhold military aid to Ukraine in part to push Ukraine to investigate Democrats. Which ultimately flowed. But to be clear, what you just described is a quid pro quo. It is, funding will not flow unless the investigation is into the Democrat server happens as well. We do that all the time with foreign policy. I recognize that maybe I didn't speak clearly on Thursday, folks misinterpreted what I said. Reporter: Today, in his defense, Mulvaney told Fox News he never actually used the words "Quid pro quo." I never said there was a quid pro quo, 'cause there isn't. Reporter: This week, house impeachment investigators expect to hear from bill Taylor, who was the top U.S. Diplomat in Ukraine. Back in September, he sent a text message saying he thought it was crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign. Taylor expected to testify Tom? David, thank you. We head overseas to Syria, where the clock is ticking on a

