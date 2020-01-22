Sunscreen chemicals absorbed into bloodstream: Report

After one application, seven chemicals commonly found in sunscreens can be absorbed into the bloodstream at levels exceeding safety thresholds, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research reports.
