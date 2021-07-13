‘Super Mario 64’ video game fetches over $1.5 million at auction

The Heritage House in Dallas said it’s the most someone’s ever paid for a video game. The game was released for the Nintendo 64 in 1996.
0:18 | 07/13/21

