Supermarket, restaurant workers see rise in pay

More
Both groups are seeing a rise in pay of more than 7% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest government data. It's the first time that the average pay is more than $15 an hour.
0:16 | 08/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Supermarket, restaurant workers see rise in pay

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Both groups are seeing a rise in pay of more than 7% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest government data. It's the first time that the average pay is more than $15 an hour. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79371015","title":"Supermarket, restaurant workers see rise in pay","url":"/WNT/video/supermarket-restaurant-workers-rise-pay-79371015"}