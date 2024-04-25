Supreme Court hears arguments in key presidential immunity case

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys argued he is immune to prosecution for his attempts to overturn the election, however, prosecutors argued presidents are not above the law.

April 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live