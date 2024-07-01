Supreme Court ruling directly impacts Justice Department, Special Counsel Jack Smith

A lower court judge must determine if the charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the election interference case against Donald Trump relate to official or unofficial presidential acts.

July 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live