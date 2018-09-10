Transcript for Surveillance image of missing Washington Post Journalist released

a stunning image. A Saudi journal itself, a U.S. Resident, who writes for "The Washington post" has been critical of his home country, he was seen entering the consulate and istanbul and reportedly never came out. Here's ABC's Ian Pannell tonight. Reporter: Tonight, that surveillance image revealing the last time "The Washington post" journalist was seen, amid growing fears about his fate. The image, showing Jamal khashoogi as he walked into the Saudi consulate in Turkey. But according to his fiance waiting outside, he never came out. Turkish officials fear he was killed. The white house criticized for not acting sooner. Have you spoken to the Saudis about the missing journalist? I have not, no. But I will be. At some point. Reporter: Jamal khashoggi is a U.S. Resident but a Saudi citizen. Protesters embassy, which opened its doors to pry to troouf khashoggi isn't there, but also saying some cameras at the back weren't working. And as a critic of the Saudi crown prince, there are fears he could have been abducted or worse. David, the Saudis calling the claims they killed the journalist outrageous and absolutely false. But serious questions remain tonight. David? Ian Pannell with us tonight. Ian, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.