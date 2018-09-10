Surveillance image of missing Washington Post Journalist released

More
President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan have joined the ranks of U.S. officials raising concerns about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
1:31 | 10/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Surveillance image of missing Washington Post Journalist released
a stunning image. A Saudi journal itself, a U.S. Resident, who writes for "The Washington post" has been critical of his home country, he was seen entering the consulate and istanbul and reportedly never came out. Here's ABC's Ian Pannell tonight. Reporter: Tonight, that surveillance image revealing the last time "The Washington post" journalist was seen, amid growing fears about his fate. The image, showing Jamal khashoogi as he walked into the Saudi consulate in Turkey. But according to his fiance waiting outside, he never came out. Turkish officials fear he was killed. The white house criticized for not acting sooner. Have you spoken to the Saudis about the missing journalist? I have not, no. But I will be. At some point. Reporter: Jamal khashoggi is a U.S. Resident but a Saudi citizen. Protesters embassy, which opened its doors to pry to troouf khashoggi isn't there, but also saying some cameras at the back weren't working. And as a critic of the Saudi crown prince, there are fears he could have been abducted or worse. David, the Saudis calling the claims they killed the journalist outrageous and absolutely false. But serious questions remain tonight. David? Ian Pannell with us tonight. Ian, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58393168,"title":"Surveillance image of missing Washington Post Journalist released","duration":"1:31","description":"President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan have joined the ranks of U.S. officials raising concerns about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.","url":"/WNT/video/surveillance-image-missing-washington-post-journalist-released-58393168","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.