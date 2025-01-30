Surveillance video shows moment of deadly plane, helicopter collision in DC

An American Airlines flight approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed in midair late Wednesday. Authorities say no one survived.

January 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live