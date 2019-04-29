Transcript for Surveillance video shows teacher yanking student, kicking her in the back

The mother who listened to her young daughter and then demanded surveillance from the elementary school and it showed her teacher kicking the five year old here's ABC's Alex press tonight. This elementary school surveillance video capturing every parent's nightmare watches students are lined up to leave. This five year old hides in a bookshelf what happens next is disturbing but teacher approaches the child they yanks are Arnold and then kicks her in the back no one at the school in Shawnee Kansas its hold mom what happened. But the little girl who came home with this red mark on her arm and who bravely did. Her mother then confronting that teacher crystal Smith and recording the conversation. Smith claimed that the little girl injured her self. Not to and she shot herself into bush. Many books and she wanted to hit. And she kicked me a couple of times just splashing fountain crawling into the book on the president tomorrow. Before you really can't really. But the video capturing something more disturbing after investigation the district firing Smith. David we have not reached that teacher for comments about prosecutors are now reviewing the case to determine if she will face criminal charges David L express tonight Alex thanks.

