Transcript for Suspect accused of trying to steal infant inside grocery store

To the "Index" now, and the suspect accused of trying to kidnap an infant inside a grocery store. Surveillance video captured the moment a man takes a woman's shopping cart with her baby inside while she was using a self-check out machine in flag staff, Arizona. The mother did manage to stop the man before he left the store. Police later arrested Jeffrey rollholt on kidnapping charges. He told police he thought the cart was his. This investigation under way after the death of another ft. Hood soldier. Officials say 25-year-old Carlton Chee collapsed during physical training last week and died at the hospital five days no word yet on the cause of his death. Chee is the 28th ft. Hood soldier to die just this year. Earlier this week, the army announced the base's commander will be removed from his post.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.