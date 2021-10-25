Suspect under arrest for allegedly deadly shooting of Jacqueline Avant

Police say that Jacqueline Avant, the wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant, was shot and killed in their home. Authorities arrested Aariel Maynor after he allegedly broke into another home.

