Suspect arrested for massive Los Angeles wildfire

The Palisades Fire has destroyed more than 1,300 acres and about 1,000 people have been evacuated from the area. There is no word on charges against the suspect or how the fire started.
0:10 | 05/18/21

Transcript for Suspect arrested for massive Los Angeles wildfire

