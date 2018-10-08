Suspect barricades himself inside house after allegedly firing at police

The alleged gunman held SWAT at bay for almost four hours, authorities said.
Transcript for Suspect barricades himself inside house after allegedly firing at police
And a tense standoff in Bel Air takes us take a look a gunman barricaded inside a house holding swat at bay for almost four hours. Neighbors told the stay inside police say it began with a traffic stop at a gas station. The suspect firing a police rolling into a home officers helping to people escaped to safety the gunman arrested no one was hurt.

{"id":57139149,"title":"Suspect barricades himself inside house after allegedly firing at police","duration":"0:19","description":"The alleged gunman held SWAT at bay for almost four hours, authorities said.","url":"/WNT/video/suspect-barricades-inside-house-allegedly-firing-police-57139149","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
