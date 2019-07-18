Transcript for Suspect in custody after arson attack at major studio that killed at least 33

We are learning about the a horrific arson attack in Japan. The numbers are staggering. At least 33 people were killed and what he said right beforehand. Here is ABC's Ian Pannell tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a suspect in custody as Japan mourns the victims of an horrific arson attack that's left at least 33 dead. The blaze broke out in this three-story building home to Kyoto animation, a major studio a man in his 40s entered, witnesses say shouting "Die, die", pouring highly flammable liquid and setting it alight. "There were some women inside and firefighters broke the window and pulled them out," this man says. In all, 70 people were inside the building. Barely half made it out alive. At least 22 of those killed died in the stairwell trying to escape. The studio boss says they had received death threats but it's unclear if those were connected to a tragedy. The suspect was reportedly not an employee and did not have any known ties to the studio. Police now working to determine the motive. David?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.