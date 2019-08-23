Suspect in murder of Ole Miss student to undergo psych evaluation

More
Brandon Theesfeld is accused of killing classmate Ally Kostial; his attorney said he will plead not guilty.
0:18 | 08/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect in murder of Ole Miss student to undergo psych evaluation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Brandon Theesfeld is accused of killing classmate Ally Kostial; his attorney said he will plead not guilty.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65134227","title":"Suspect in murder of Ole Miss student to undergo psych evaluation","url":"/WNT/video/suspect-murder-ole-miss-student-undergo-psych-evaluation-65134227"}