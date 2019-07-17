Suspect in US scientist's murder seen on video near cave: Authorities

The 27-year-old father of two and son of a priest is accused of hitting Suzanne Eaton twice with his car, then taking her to a bunker and raping her.
1:17 | 07/17/19

Transcript for Suspect in US scientist's murder seen on video near cave: Authorities

