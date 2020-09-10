Transcript for Some suspects in Michigan plot were there when demonstrators stormed statehouse

the other news this Friday evening. New developments in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer. Seven members of an extremist militia group, all charged in the alleged domestic terror plot. Two of them brothers seen at the far left and right here, took part in an armed protest against the governor's restrictions in April. Tonight, what and who authorities say they're looking for and a Michigan sheriff who some say his words appeared to defend the suspects. Here's Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, photos confirming that some of the men charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer were present when demonstrators, some of them heavily armed, stormed the statehouse in April. Sources tell ABC news that suspects Michael and William null were among those at Michigan's capital that day, armed and apparently angry at the state's lockdown due to the pandemic. Authorities claim the two men served as lookouts while other militia members took photos and video of the governor's vacation home with the goal to attack before election day. Time was of the essence in terms of moving forward on this from a law enforcement perspective. Am I worried about other events? Absolutely I am. Reporter: ABC news has learned authorities are going through documents, computers, and any smartphones they can get access to in an urgent effort to determine if there are other co-conspirators. In a wiretap obtained by the FBI after it infiltrated the group, one member allegedly says governor Whitmer has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power. At the time of the April demonstration, the president sided with those angry that Whitmer's restrictions went too far, tweeting, liberate Michigan. Just one day prior, however he'd unveiled the white house toughest guidelines for reopening America, but saying the governors would call the They all want to open. Nobody wants to stay shut, but they want to open safely. So do I. Trump also calling the governor that woman. Today, she fired back at tweets he posted last night still criticizing her. You know what, a decent human being would pick up the phone and say, are you okay? Since he first called me "That woman from Michigan" we saw an increase in hateful language and social media. Reporter: Former vice president Biden also pushing back. The president has to realize, the words he utters matter. Let's bring in Pierre Thomas live with us again tonight. Also news today that a sheriff in Michigan who spoke at one of the rallies in protests of the lockdown months ago has now made some new comments that some said appeared to defend these suspects? Reporter: That sheriff attended one of the rallies challenging the governor's lockdown. While he doesn't condone violence, he says perhaps the men were planning to arrest the governor. That sheriff is clearly not on the same page with the FBI, which claims this is a real plot to kidnap the governor, not to make a citizen's arrest.

