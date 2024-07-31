Swimmer bit by shark at Burkes Beach on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina

A swimmer is recovering after a shark bit him on the foot while wading chest-deep. He was able to get himself out of the water, but needed nine stitches to close the wounds.

July 31, 2024

