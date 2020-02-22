-
Now Playing: US and Taliban reach truce agreement
-
Now Playing: Taliban agrees to ‘reduction in violence’ across Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders says he was briefed on Russian effort to help campaign
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg announces he will release some women from non-disclosure agreements
-
Now Playing: 3 women involved in non-disclosure agreements can ask to be released: Bloomberg
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Russia reelection report ‘disinformation’
-
Now Playing: Intel official says Russia wants Trump re-elected
-
Now Playing: Katie Hill opens up about nude photo scandal and divorce
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts 'Parasite' at rally
-
Now Playing: Bloomberg under fire for past sexist remarks
-
Now Playing: Russians are trying to get Trump re-elected, intelligence officials say
-
Now Playing: Fallout after fiery Democratic debate, where candidates go from here
-
Now Playing: Former Congresswoman Katie Hill speaks out
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: Looking at Roger Stone’s sentencing by the numbers
-
Now Playing: ABC News presents ‘Running Mates’ with Chasten Buttigieg
-
Now Playing: Two political analysts dive deeper into last night’s debate
-
Now Playing: Last night’s Democratic debate saw candidates uniting against Michael Bloomberg
-
Now Playing: President moving to replace acting director of National Intelligence with a loyalist
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg’s husband on representing American voters