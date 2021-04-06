Teen illnesses ‘deeply’ concerning

More
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that more children who got sick with COVID-19 needed to be hospitalized.
3:11 | 06/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen illnesses ‘deeply’ concerning

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:11","description":"A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that more children who got sick with COVID-19 needed to be hospitalized. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78094068","title":"Teen illnesses ‘deeply’ concerning","url":"/WNT/video/teen-illnesses-deeply-78094068"}