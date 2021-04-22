Teenage girl fatally shot by police in Ohio

More
Just before Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict was announced, a 16-year-old girl Ma’khia Bryant was killed by a Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon Tuesday afternoon.
2:40 | 04/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teenage girl fatally shot by police in Ohio

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:40","description":"Just before Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict was announced, a 16-year-old girl Ma’khia Bryant was killed by a Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon Tuesday afternoon.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77226945","title":"Teenage girl fatally shot by police in Ohio","url":"/WNT/video/teenage-girl-fatally-shot-police-ohio-77226945"}