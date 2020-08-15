Transcript for Teenager facing attempted murder charge after alleged crime spree in Utah

Time now for the "Index". Police in Payson, Utah releasing surveillance video after a 17-year-old accused of attacking a man with a sledgehammer, leaving him in critical condition. The suspect then entering a day care and punching multiple children. The teen turned himself in. No word on a motive. The FBI releasing new surveillance images in the search for a Georgia mother. Leila Cavett spotted in Florida hours before her disappearance last month. She was reported missing after her 2-year-old was found wandering around alone. She was last seen getting into a white Lexus. Next to the massive oil spill, that grounded Japanese ship now splitting apart after all right dumping tons of fuel into protected waters. Crews and volunteers have been racing to pump 3,000 tons of oil from the ship. Environmental groups say the damage to the area may be irreversible.

