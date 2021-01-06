Tennis star Naomi Osaka reveals mental health struggles

The 2nd highest-ranking tennis player in the world withdrew from the French Open and revealed her bouts with depression. Leaders of the tennis Grand Slam pledged to address mental health concerns.
0:22 | 06/01/21

Tennis star Naomi Osaka reveals mental health struggles

