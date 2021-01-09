Tens of thousands evacuate Lake Tahoe area due to wildfire

The Caldor Fire is rapidly spreading toward south Lake Tahoe as residents quickly evacuate the area. As of Tuesday, the fire has damaged over 700 structures and is only 16% contained.
1:22 | 09/01/21

Tens of thousands evacuate Lake Tahoe area due to wildfire

