Transcript for Tensions mount in Indiana after alleged lynching threat

joined the investigation tonight as tensions mount in Bloomington, Indiana, after a black man said a group of white men allegedly threatened to get a noose. Videos of the incident have gone viral, and it is difficult to watch. Here's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, investigations underway in Indiana after this disturbing video posted on social media showing a group of white men attacking a black man, 36-year-old vauhxx booker. The men hurling racist slurs and pinning booker against a tree. One of the gentlemen yells to his friend to get a noose. I thought these individuals were literally ungoing to lynch me. Reporter: The ordeal unfolding July 4th at lake Monroe, near Bloomington, Indiana. Booker says he and his friend, who's white, were headed to meet a group and watch the lunar eclipse from the public beach, when he says, the men accused him of trespassing on private property. Booker says even though he tried to calmly talk to them, and had started to walk away, he was assaulted. I'm struggling to breathe, I can feel the weight of these gentlemen on top of me. Reporter: Booker says what saved him was that his friends and bystanders refused to leave. Tonight, we've learned the FBI is opening a hate crime investigation. Let him go, dude. I just see so many images packed through my mind of George Floyd, of the countless black people we've seen killed in horrible ways, and I think to myself, am I going to be them? Reporter: And David, there was a protest supporting booker last night that turned violent after a car drove into the crowd of demonstrators. Two of those demonstrators were injured. Authorities tonight are still searching for the driver of that car. David? Just horrible images there, too. Alex, thank you.

