Transcript for Terrifying video of toddler's close call in pool

We turn next tonight to pool it's now here and under for two minutes before she was rescued. It's difficult to watch. The child does sur stlooif. Tonight, more. Reporter: Tonight terrifying video fr 3-year-old Kali Dallas jumping in, getting tangled in her pool float disappearing under the surface. Her 10-year-old sister Jayla, sees Kali in distress and races to pull her out. Kali's aunt and the apartment manager desperately start cpr. Sergeant Ed Lyons racing to the scene. Keep comin keep comin keep blowing it out, I definitely have a pulse. I saw -- my little girl laying there. Same kind of little bathing suit she wears. Same little hair pulled up in a little bun up top. Reporter: Kali taken to the hospital in critical condition but tonight, she's headed home. Doctors say she'll make a full recovery. It's amazing. It's a miracle. Don't take your eyes off of be careful watch your kids. Reporter: David drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for kids ages one to four with summer pool season in full swing,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.