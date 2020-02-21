Transcript for Texas father had another chance to hear his son's heartbeat

Finally tonight here, America strong. The father and son and the gift. Matthew spawn was a track star from Texas. His father, jor darngs on the left, running right beside him, cheering him on. At just 21 years old, Matthew's life was tragically cut short when he was hit by a car while walking home. Matthew was an organ donor and Christy received his heart. And this was the moment that father heard his son's heartbeat again. There it is. You hear it? That's your son. Yeah. Reporter: His father hears it. Oh, my god. Clear as day. It is. Reporter: Christy puts her hand on that father's shoulder and that dad says he could just imagine what his son is doing. He's probably out there running laps. Reporter: His son, the runner, and Christy, grateful for his heart. His father tonight telling us this. So peaceful and it was something that we all needed. Reporter: And Christy, too. Hi, David. Reporter: Tonight, that donor is grateful not only for the heart, but for that family. So thankful and blessed to have them in our lives. It's like, at the end of a rainbow, you find a pot of gold? For me, that's how it is. Beautiful story. Two families brought together. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.