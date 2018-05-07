{"id":56393936,"title":"Texas mom shoots man trying to steal SUV with her kids inside","duration":"0:21","description":"The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, when Dallas police say the woman stopped for gas at a gas station.","url":"/WNT/video/texas-mom-shoots-man-steal-suv-kids-inside-56393936","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}