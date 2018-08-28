Texas police frantically trying to ID woman caught on doorbell camera

More
She was barefoot and wearing what are possibly restraints on her wrists as she went from house to house in the middle of the night.
1:03 | 08/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas police frantically trying to ID woman caught on doorbell camera
Next GHT, a neighborhood outside Houston is on hghtened alert tonight after surveillae of an Ed woman appearing to seek here's ABC's gio Benitez. Police in xas say they're desperately on a doorbell baround her wrist neighbors say she went from E to house just after 3:00.m. Friday. I found that she'd gone to all ur neighbors' houses as well. But nobody cou time they to the door, sh Reporr: The door camera recording as she approaches to ring the bell. N you see E video, she was being very quiet and looked just distrsed. Toronto fin thioman after she rang a help. Her alleged kidnapping cau camera. Get in the car. I think I'm gonna die. Good. Reportetonight, that woman is safe, but T searchs on for the and Davin thatex understand incident, poliave gone door to door trying to entify the woman. Searching throu surveill video in the area and they're even looking at reports of mng David? All right, gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57459407,"title":"Texas police frantically trying to ID woman caught on doorbell camera","duration":"1:03","description":"She was barefoot and wearing what are possibly restraints on her wrists as she went from house to house in the middle of the night.","url":"/WNT/video/texas-police-frantically-id-woman-caught-doorbell-camera-57459407","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.