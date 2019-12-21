Former Texas police officer indicted for murder

More
Aaron Dean, who was accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home in October, has been indicted for murder.
0:19 | 12/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Texas police officer indicted for murder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Aaron Dean, who was accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home in October, has been indicted for murder.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67861920","title":"Former Texas police officer indicted for murder","url":"/WNT/video/texas-police-officer-indicted-murder-67861920"}