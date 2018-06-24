Transcript for The parents of Antwon Rose speak out for the first time: ABC exclusive

Nexto the shooting death of an, running from police. An officer opening fire in east Pittsburgh, pelvania. Daily protests have followed the shooting of antwon rose that began with a traffic stop. Tonight, for the first time, we're ING from the teen's parents. Here's Kenneth Moton. I miss my baby. Reporter: Tonight, the words of the grieving mother and father of antwon rose. Very time you turn on the TV, it's aoung African-American male shot the police. And you say, I feel sorry for them. But them is me. Them is him. Reporter:he 17-year-old shot and killed by east Pittsburgh policficer michaerosfeld last week as he ran away from a traffic stop. He murdered my son in cold blood Reporter: The car antwon was riding in was suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting. Investigators say two guns were D inside and teen had an Y gun clip in his pocket. The ones that say on shouldn't have been in the? To that,ou say? When I leave here, when we leave here, we're going to the wake of our 17-year-old son. Repr: Antwon's death has sparked nights of spread pro. The shooting, red on cell phone video by this woman. Didn't want us to show her face. It was like he was Ta out target prae on this young man's back. He didn't flch. He didn'say, stop running. He didn't say anything. Reporter: Antwon's parent believe thatideo is key to bringing tir son justice. The grace of god, there is a video. Because if there wasn' this conversation would be totally differ Reporter: I asked antwo parents if they believe the investigation will be fair. They said, they pe so. Hundreds of people havlined up for antwon's wake here. Ter his funeral tomorrow, the county dist Aney is expected to release N details. Thank you, Kenneth. More on Kenneth's interview with the parents on "Gma" tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.