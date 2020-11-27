Thousands of Argentinians pay respects to Maradona, clash with police

As Diego Maradona lies in state in the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, mourners wishing to get closer clashed with police. Maradona died of a heart attack at age 60.
0:19 | 11/27/20

