Transcript for Thousands crossing US-Mexico border despite travel ban

There is growing concern tonight over coronavirus on the u.s./mexico border, despite a tourist travel ban. Long lines to enter the U.S. Continue, stretching for miles, allowing for workers and for Americans to come back. And one U.S. Hospital in southern California tonight reporting half their cases had crossed the border. ABC's Ian Pannell is on the Mexico side of the border tonight. Reporter: Tonight, as the pandemic grips Mexico, thousands of vehicles a day are still crossing the border despite a ban on tourist travel. The traffic stretches for miles here, 24/7, because the travel ban permits workers to enter the U.S. For jobs, dual citizens, even sick American retirees to cross to San Diego for treatment. There are a few health checks. U.S. Border officials look for signs of illness and may take temperatures if they think it's but there are concerns the virus is moving back and forth across the border. Health care professionals at Scripps mercy in southern California say roughly 48% of their patients have crossed the border in recent weeks. In Mexico, the numbers are rising relentlessly. We watched large funerals for coronavirus victims with no social distancing. There are now more than 8,500 dead here. Images like these of fresh graves in Mexico, eerily similar in Brazil, where the true death toll also likely much higher than the official count. Brazil battling an explosion of cases, now suffering the world's second highest death toll behind the U.S. Despite these long lines of traffic, Mexico plans a phased reopen from June the first, including tourist sites like cancun. But many medical experts here believe Mexico isn't ready. David? All right, Ian Pannell with us tonight.

