Transcript for Thousands of Police officers on duty in and around Times Square

Thousands of police officers on duty in and around times square tonight. The area sealed off by barricades, police vehicles and dozens of sanitation trucks. ABC's erielle reshef is in times square tonight. Reporter: Tonight, as nearly 2 million rain-soaked revelers get ready to ring in the new year, there will be hawk-like security over times square. Happy new year! Reporter: 50 k-9 units, 1,200 cameras, sand-filled dump trucks and 7,000 police officers. But tonight, the NYPD announcing it has to scrub plans to fly a drone to patrol the skies due to weather. We still have 1,200 cameras in and around the area. Believe me, this is going to be the safest place on Earth tonight. Reporter: Law enforcement officials have been voicing growing concerns about the use of drone technology by terrorists as a means of a possible attack. This federal threat assessment obtained by ABC news says during celebrations in Las Vegas last new year's eve, there were multiple reports of drones flown in and around casino properties on the Las Vegas strip. The NYPD saying it will take down any unauthorized drones. If you do fly one, there is a good chance you're going to end up getting arrested. Reporter: And Tom, the crowds already pouring in, and you can see this blocker truck stopping traffic. Authorities say there's no credible threat to the festivities, but they're warning everyone to be vigilant. Tom? Erielle reshef along with our team there in times square. Erielle, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.