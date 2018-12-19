Time is running out for free holiday shipping

More
Today is the final day to order gifts from Amazon if you want them to arrive by Saturday.
0:09 | 12/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time is running out for free holiday shipping
Your money tonight this evening as the final deadline to get free shipping from Amazon Amazon prime members have until Christmas he free shipping from Wal-Mart target and best buy. Ands tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59918882,"title":"Time is running out for free holiday shipping","duration":"0:09","description":"Today is the final day to order gifts from Amazon if you want them to arrive by Saturday.","url":"/WNT/video/time-running-free-holiday-shipping-59918882","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.