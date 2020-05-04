Transcript for Tips on how to prepare for coronavirus apex

Liberty. Liberty. Liberty. Liberty. Welcome back. The nation's top health experts are predicting a dire week ahead. Some cities including New York City may hit their apex. Let's get right to ABC chief medical editor Dr. Jen Ashton. And Jen, the apex is coming. What are the experts and governors seeing in the data and how should we prepare? Reporter: Well, it is so difficult to predict these curves and these peaks, Tom, and they're only as good as the day that that goes into them and obviously case count has been elusive and challenging thus far. We do know that deaths tend to lag behind confirmed cases by two to three weeks, and other curves are predicting a peak in mid-may. Either way, as Dr. Anthony Fauci keeps reminding us, now is not the time to take our foot off the gas when it comes to social distancing measures. Such important guidance we cannot forget, especially this week. Jen, also, a new symptom popping up that viewers should be aware of? Reporter: Yeah, there was a study out in "Jama" last week, Tom, small study coming out of China, which found that about 31% of confirmed covid infections presented with pink eye or other eye findings. And it seemed to predict more severe disease in those who had eye symptoms, so, once again, we're learning more about coronavirus and it does seem to suggest that this can, in fact, be transmitted via the eye. All right, Dr. Jen, thank you for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.