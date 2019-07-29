Toddler found dead in van outside day-care center: Authorities

More
Police did not say how long the 2-year-old was inside the vehicle; temperatures in Oakland Park, Florida, reached 91 degrees.
0:09 | 07/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toddler found dead in van outside day-care center: Authorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"Police did not say how long the 2-year-old was inside the vehicle; temperatures in Oakland Park, Florida, reached 91 degrees.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64642683","title":"Toddler found dead in van outside day-care center: Authorities","url":"/WNT/video/toddler-found-dead-van-day-care-center-authorities-64642683"}