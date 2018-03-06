Transcript for A toddler was rushed to the emergency room after an allergic reaction to sunscreen

now with advice for Faes Heade to the beach and to thepool. One mom'sry about the sunscreen she did more harm than good. What Y need to watch out for.here's recstephanie Ramos. Reporter: Ton, this Iowa mother's warning after say sunseen that was supposed to protect her toddler landed him in the emergency. E was completely inflamed. Eyes were swolle he had blisters all over his fa I had never seen anything like it. Reporter: Carsten says the doctor told her 1 1/2-yeld greysoffered a severe allergic reaction to aerosol sunscr His hands were like baseball catcher Mitts. You could have popped them with a pin. Reporter: Carstens says she used the sunscreen on her Olde kids with no problem. Experts say allergic reactions rare rare bucan be dangerous and painful. If you'relia young infant or toddler who has really sensitive STO begin thbest to err on the side of caution and look for those mineral-only sunscreens. Reporter: Dr. Whitney Bowe says wear protective clog while in the sun and do a patch test. You can apply a small amount of sunscreen oof their ilskin, arm eck, and see if theac and if they are not ting, yoan feel more comfortable using that sunsc from head to toe. Reporter: Exp say it's also important to look for the words "Broad spectruo you're red against uva and uvb rays. Both can cause skin cancer.

