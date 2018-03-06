-
Now Playing: Plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Smoke in plane prompts emergency evacuation
-
Now Playing: Police in Phoenix continue to search for a killer on the loose
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threats continue to affect thousands of people across the country
-
Now Playing: An FBI agent's gun accidentally discharged in a Denver nightclub
-
Now Playing: Victims of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas School shooting receive posthumous degrees
-
Now Playing: A toddler was rushed to the emergency room after an allergic reaction to sunscreen
-
Now Playing: New details on the woman who drove through a little league game in Maine
-
Now Playing: A soldier deployed overseas returns to surprise his son at high school graduation
-
Now Playing: Deployed soldier surprises son at graduation
-
Now Playing: Game 2 of the NBA finals
-
Now Playing: Two Texas teens questioned in a murder-for-hire plot
-
Now Playing: FBI agent under investigation after his gun goes off at Denver nightclub
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested after driving onto field during Little League game
-
Now Playing: Wildfires burn across parts of the western US
-
Now Playing: Police search for a potential serial killer in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Biological mom of twins heartbroken to learn they were separated at adoption: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Families weren't told adopted kids had identical siblings, were part of study: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Reunited twins fight to get some records of secret study released: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Adults learn more about secret study they unknowingly were part of as kids: Part 3