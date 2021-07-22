Tokyo virus cases near 2,000 a day on eve of Olympics

Tokyo hit a six-month high in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and at least 91 people in the Olympic bubble tested positive, including 10 athletes.
1:27 | 07/22/21

Tokyo virus cases near 2,000 a day on eve of Olympics

