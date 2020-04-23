Tom Hanks sends gift to Australian boy named Corona

The actor sent the 8-year-old his vintage Corona typewriter which the child has already used to write him back.
0:18 | 04/23/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tom Hanks sends gift to Australian boy named Corona

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

