Transcript for Tony Bennett celebrates 94th birthday

Finally tonight, happy birth day, Tony Bennett. Tonight, Tony Bennett marking a milestone. This week, turning 94 years old. I will feel a glow just thinking of you And this evening, so many famous names celebrating him. I'm in heaven Lady gaga saying, "Happy birthday. You hold a special place in my heart." And sting. Just thinking of you and the way you've lived and the way you've lived and the way you've lived your life Tony Bennett, happy birthday. Reporter: Leslie Odom Jr. And his message. Not only have you managed to preserve your voice, that glorious voice, that god given instrument that you have, you've also preserved your joy for decades. And we remember what Tony Bennett once told me not to long ago about the secret of a long I've never worked a day in my life, because I love what I do. And I just love the fact that I'm getting away with it. Reporter: And Stevie wonder tonight. Tony the best to come and that's for all time he's a friend of mine 94 and doing fine And Tony Bennett posting this message tonight for all those who remembered -- Thank you for making my 94th birthday so special. Happy bird day, Tony. And we love the mustache.

