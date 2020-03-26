'Top Chef Masters' winner dies of coronavirus at age 59

More
Floyd Cardoz was known for fine dining Indian cuisine; he'd sought treatment in New Jersey after a trip to Germany.
0:20 | 03/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Top Chef Masters' winner dies of coronavirus at age 59

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Floyd Cardoz was known for fine dining Indian cuisine; he'd sought treatment in New Jersey after a trip to Germany.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69823943","title":"'Top Chef Masters' winner dies of coronavirus at age 59","url":"/WNT/video/top-chef-masters-winner-dies-coronavirus-age-59-69823943"}