Top FBI officials were told to resign or be fired: Sources

The Trump administration is making a list of agents whose jobs are on the line, sources told ABC News, targeting agents tied to former special counsel Jack Smith's investigations into the president.

January 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live