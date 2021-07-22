Top US general pressed on reports about Trump

In a press conference, Gen. Mark Milley was asked about reports in a recently published book that he feared former President Donald Trump would manufacture a military coup to stay in office.
1:31 | 07/22/21

Comments
Transcript for Top US general pressed on reports about Trump

