Tornado in Oklahoma kills at least 2 people

More
Rescue workers continue to search for survivors in an El Reno motel and mobile home park that were hit by a tornado.
3:27 | 05/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornado in Oklahoma kills at least 2 people

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:27","description":"Rescue workers continue to search for survivors in an El Reno motel and mobile home park that were hit by a tornado. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63294035","title":"Tornado in Oklahoma kills at least 2 people","url":"/WNT/video/tornado-oklahoma-kills-people-63294035"}