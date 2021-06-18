24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Tornado watch in effect for Pennsylvania, Ohio

Severe storms and heavy rain are moving from Detroit to the Northeast on Thursday. Tornadoes are possible in Pittsburgh and Erie though Wednesday night.

